We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEP opened at $54.11 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

