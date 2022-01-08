We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

