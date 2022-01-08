Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

