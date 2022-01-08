We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 73.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

