RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE RIV opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

