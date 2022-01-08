WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.94.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

