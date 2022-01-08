American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 50.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

