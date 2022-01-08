Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

