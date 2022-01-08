WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 449 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.