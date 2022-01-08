WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

