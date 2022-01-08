McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

