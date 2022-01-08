Polytrade (TRADE) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Polytrade has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,881,857 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

