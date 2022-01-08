Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,308 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 231,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $21.13 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

