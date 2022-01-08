Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CERE opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

