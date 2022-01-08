Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $56.36

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE AA opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

