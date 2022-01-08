-$1.27 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

