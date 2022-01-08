Boston Partners Takes $1.68 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $53.62 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

