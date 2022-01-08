RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,384.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $104.98 million and approximately $42,384.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $41,949.81 or 0.99800000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.