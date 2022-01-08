Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

