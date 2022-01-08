Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

