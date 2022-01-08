Head-To-Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beam Global and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Arteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 23.33 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -19.05 Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.70%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 67.23%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Arteris.

Summary

Arteris beats Beam Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

