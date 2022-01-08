First National Trust Co Has $40.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.