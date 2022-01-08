Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

