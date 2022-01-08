Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

