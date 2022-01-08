TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $22,061.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

