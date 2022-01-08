Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

