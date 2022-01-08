Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $390.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $370.36 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

