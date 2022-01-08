Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $44.17 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSUKY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

