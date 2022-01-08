iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $127.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.