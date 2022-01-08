Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $23.29

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $986.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

