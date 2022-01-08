Short Interest in Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Increases By 25.8%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. Unrivaled Brands has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

