S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $469.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.60.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.57 and a 200-day moving average of $443.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

