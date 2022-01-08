Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 254,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Aravive has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aravive by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.