Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 254,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Aravive has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.85.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
