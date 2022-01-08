Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63. Heska has a 52-week low of $148.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heska by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

