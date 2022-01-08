CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

CBAY stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

