Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.26.

INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

