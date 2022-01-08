Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $707.88.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $669.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.97. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

