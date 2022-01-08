FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

