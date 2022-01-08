Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $74.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of MARA opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,832,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

