JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $114.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.46.

PRU stock opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $115.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

