Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 14th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

