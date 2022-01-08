Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given New €73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

