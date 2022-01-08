Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

