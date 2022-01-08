Raymond James Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECNCF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

