Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.20

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 6891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

