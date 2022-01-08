Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 807.3 days.

THNPF opened at $15.02 on Friday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

