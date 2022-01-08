Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.71

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 17649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

