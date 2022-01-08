Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $149.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

