Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

