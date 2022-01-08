Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $103.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68.

